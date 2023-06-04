‘I Met My Wife As A Virgin At 21’ – Davido’s Aide Spills

Davido’s logistics manager, Isreal Afeare, popularly known as Isreal DMW, has responded to critics after being trolled for lying about his wife’s age.

Naija News reports that Isreal had announced that his wife, Sheila, turned 22 on Sunday, June 4, 2023, and penned a birthday message for her.

After his announcement, critics trolled him for lying about his wife’s age, as they claimed she looked older than 22.

Responding to the criticisms, Isreal in a post via his Instagram story, revealed that he met his wife as a virgin at age 21 and it makes him the happiest man forever.

While expressing appreciation to his wife, Isreal added that being a virgin is never common in Benin and Nigeria.

He wrote: “My dearest wife. Meeting you as a full virgin 💯 at 21 makes me the happiest man forever. It is never common in Benin and Nigeria. Never at all. Thanks so much.”

Davido Refunds N800k Isreal DMW Allegedly Scammed Vendor

Meanwhile, Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has refunded the herbs vendor who called out his logistic manager, Isreal DMW over alleged N800K business promotion.

Naija News reports that one Midas Haven took to Instagram to call out the controversial aide for failing to uphold an agreement to advertise her products and refusing to refund the sum of N800K that was already paid into his account, claiming that 30BG doesn’t refund.

Reacting to the allegations, Isreal took to his Instagram page to explain that there was a breach of the agreement.

According to him, the vendor failed to pay him the full amount he had requested but was still demanding that he promotes her products.

Israel DMW noted that he could only promote her products through a video of him if the vendor kept to their initial agreement by paying the amount he demanded in full.

According to him, their original agreement was for him to post the vendor’s products on his story, which he did twice.

However, Mide via her Instagram on Thursday, expressed appreciation to Davido for making a refund of the N800k.