Davido Takes Delivery Of His 2023 Mercedes-Maybach Worth N447 Million

Nigerian award-winning Afrobeats singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has taken delivery of his 2023 Mercedes-Maybach.

Naija News reports that the music star made this known via his Instagram story on Saturday night while describing the new car as his new baby.

He wrote: “My baby flew in safe”

Davido’s close ally and celebrity blogger, Tunde Edunt also shared photos of the car, claiming it was worth N447 million and it was shipped by air.

He wrote: Some people, sorry, some rich people don’t ship cars anymore, THEY FLY IT IN. He flew it yesterday morning and it landed today. He couldn’t wait for months for his car to land in Nigeria. Who did that? OBO!

Car $600,000 🟰 N447,000,000

Shipping by air $120,000 🟰 N89,000,000 TOTAL 🟰 N536,400,000

Why I Performed For Free At Alex Otti’s Inauguration

Meanwhile, Davido has opened up on the reason he performed free of charge at the inauguration celebration of the Abia State governor, Alex Otti.

Recall that Davido thrilled a hall packed with people in Umuahia with some of his hit songs after Otti and his deputy, Ikechuckwu Emetu were sworn- in by the Chief Judge of Abia State, Justice Lillian Abai.

The singer’s action had, however, prompted his fans to pry, requesting to know why he decided to give a free show to the Abians despite being an A-list artist. Some had speculated that he received enough cash for the show before going on stage to perform.

Reacting to the reports, Davido, via his Twitter handle on Monday night, disclosed that he had known the Abia governor all his life, and believed that he will do right for his people.

He added that he wasn’t given a dime for the performance.