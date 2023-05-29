Amaechi, Sanusi Ignore Tinubu, Storm Alex Otti’s Swearing In As Abia Governor

The Vice Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Ahmed Datti, LP National Chairman, Julius Abure, former Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Amaechi, former Governor of Abia State, Senator Theodore Orji, former Emir of Kano, Lamido Sanusi alongside other dignitaries attended the swearing-in of the new Abia State Governor, Alex Otti.

Naija News reports that Amaechi’s attendance at the event came as a surprise, especially as a top-ranking member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) meant to be at Tinubu’s inauguration.

Otti and his Deputy, Ikechuckwu Emetu were sworn- in by the Chief Judge of Abia State, Justice Lillian Abai.

A mammoth crowd of supporters also filled the Umuahia township stadium to the brim, jubilating over a new dawn in the state.

The former Chief Executive Officer of defunct Diamond Bank after collecting the mantle of leadership, vowed to operate from his re-election campaign platform which would in return, transform Abia State even as he said that his team of appointees would be made up of men and women of integrity who are also dedicated to service.

He commended the courage exhibited by INEC officials whom he said, made the wills of the people prevail, and praised the LP Presidential candidate Peter Obi and members of the party for their contributions to his victory.

He lamented the poor conditions of workers and pensioners in the state occasioned by the non-payment of their salaries, pensions, and gratuities by the former administration in the state but assured the workers that the new administration under his watch would systematically address their plight in due course.

The new Governor who promised to engage the services of qualified contractors and seasoned technocrats in the execution of projects, said the days of delivering shoddy jobs are gone.

He emphasized that unlike in the past, the rich resources of Abia State would be used to transform the State and assured that no part of the State would be left in his developmental policies even as education, agriculture, health, and security will receive good attention.

Otti also promised to tackle infrastructure challenges in Aba, noting that a major construction company would be awarded the contract for the reconstruction of roads in Aba and Umuahia which had been in terrible conditions.

Otti further warned that the days of stealing or diverting government funds into private pockets are over as every money released for projects would be utilized for the purpose it was mapped out.

The new Governor said his administration would use legal means to pursue corrupt persons that looted the State resources and the last appointments and recruitments made by the immediate-past administration of Okezie Ikpeazu would be reviewed.

Otti said, ”Abians have been freed from their bondage and today is the day Abians have been waiting for.

“Let us not live under the illusion that the worst is over. We have only won a preliminary battle But we are certainly going to our promised land because we have resolved that we will no longer serve Pharaoh”