Why I Performed For Free At Alex Otti’s Inauguration – Davido

Nigerian Afrobeat star, David Adeleke, also known as Davido, has opened up on the reason he performed free of charge at the inauguration celebration of the Abia State governor, Alex Otti.

Recall that Davido thrilled a hall packed with people in Umuahia with some of his hit songs after Otti and his deputy, Ikechuckwu Emetu were sworn- in by the Chief Judge of Abia State, Justice Lillian Abai.

The singer’s action had, however, prompted his fans to pry, requesting to know why he decided to give a free show to the Abians despite being an A-list artist. Some had speculated that he received enough cash for the show before going on stage to perform.

Reacting to the reports, Davido, via his Twitter handle on Monday night, disclosed that he had known the Abia governor all his life, and believes that he will do right for his people.

He added that he wasn’t given a dime for the performance.

His Tweet reads: “Not a dime. I’ve known his excellency all my life and i am sure he will do well for the people of Abia state.”