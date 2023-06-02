Napoli Could Replace Victor Osimhen With Folarin Balogun

Italian Serie A champions, Napoli, have reportedly lined up Arsenal forward, Folarin Balogun, as a possible replacement for Nigerian star Victor Osimhen who could leave the Italian side this summer.

There is a high possibility that Victor Osimhen who has attracted interest from a series of European heavyweights might leave Napoli if his suitors agree to pay the whopping €150 million price tag placed on him.

On the other hand, Balogun, 21, had a standout season while on loan at Stade Reims from Arsenal, and the Gunners are open to negotiating a transfer for him provided the price is right; they are demanding at least £30 million from his potential suitors.

Balogun established himself as one of the best young forwards in Europe with 21 goals in 38 games for the French team in all competitions this season.

While Napoli are keenly following his situation at Arsenal, AC Milan are said to also be very interested in the Nigerian-born American footballer.

Napoli had to go into the transfer market for a striker this summer due to reported interest from Manchester United, Newcastle, and Paris Saint-Germain for their charismatic striker, Victor Osimhen.

Following his standout performance on loan at Reims this season, Balogun feels he is prepared for regular first-team action, which he might not get at Arsenal next season. Gabriel Jesus, who Arteta bought from Manchester City last summer, is without a doubt the team’s strongest option at center forward, with Eddie Nketiah serving as a backup.

Although Balogun’s contract with Arsenal will expire in 2025, he has expressed a wish to leave this summer and his next destination could be Italy.