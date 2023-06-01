Victor Boniface Nominated For Jupiler Pro League Player Of The Season Award

Nigerian player, Victor Boniface has been nominated for the Jupiler Pro League Player of the Season Award due to his outstanding performances for Royale Union Saint-Gilloise (USG) in the 2022-2023 season.

Boniface has nine goals and eight assists for USG in 36 games this season in the top division of Belgium.

The 22-year-old’s performance is one of the reasons Union SG is in the running to win the Jupiler Pro League for the first time in 88 years.

Victor Boniface’s teammate and captain, Teddy Teuma, and Mike Trésor, the Ebony Shoe champion, who had a league-high 23 contributions this season, are the competitors of the Nigerian footballer for the Player of the Season award.

Toby Alderweireld, Hugo Cuypers, Jean Butez, Vincent Janssen, Bryan Heynen, Joseph Paintsil, and Maxim De Cuyper are the other nominees from Antwerp, Genk, and Westerlo, respectively.

Victor Boniface’s countryman, Gift Orban who plays for Gent was not nominated for the award even though he has scored 15 goals in 15 games since he joined the Belgian league in January.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria prospect was not nominated for the award because he did not fulfil the threshold for “minimum minutes” a player must record before he could be considered for the award.

The most recent and only Nigerian to have ever won the Jupiler Pro League Player of the Year award is Paul Onuachu. He won the award in the 2020-2021 season before he left the league for the relegated Southampton.

The Jupiler Pro League players as well as the best Belgian players abroad have the mandate to vote for the winner of the award from the nominees.