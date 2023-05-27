Lille Offer To Buy Gift Orban From Gent This Summer

French Ligue 1 team Lille has reportedly made an offer for KAA Gent striker Gift Orban ahead of the summer transfer window.

Since arriving in Belgium in January, the 20-year-old Orban has scored 20 goals in 20 games for Gent. His current deal with the Belgian side will expire on June 30th, 2027.

The French club is prepared to sign the dynamic striker as a direct replacement for another former Gent star Jonathan David, according to the Belgian tabloid Voetbalkrankt.

David has scored 22 goals in 35 games this season, and it is expected that he will make a significant move away from the French club this summer.

Lille is currently sixth in Ligue 1 and competing for a berth in Europe for the upcoming season.

Gent is in dire need of money to get out of a financial complication; hence, they are seeking a record transfer fee for their most-priced asset, Orban.

In a recent interview centred around his future, the fast-rising Nigerian football star mentioned his desire to play in the English Premier League.

“The Premier League is my ultimate dream,” Orban told Het Laatste Nieuws, which means that he might not want to stop by Lille at this point in his career.

But the progress of his countryman, Victor Osimhen, who established himself as a world-class striker after joining Lille in 2019 before moving to Napoli in 2020, could be a factor that could tempt Orban to move to France this summer.