Jose Mourinho Blasts Anthony Taylor After Losing Europa League Title To Sevilla

Following Sevilla’s victory over Roma in the Europa League final, Jose Mourinho confronted Anthony Taylor in the parking lot as he said the referee “seemed Spanish.”

During a heated contest in which British referee Taylor issued 14 yellow cards, the most ever in a Europa League game, and played nearly 30 minutes of stoppage time overall, Sevilla won the game on penalties to hand Mourinho his first defeat in a European competition.

After the game, a video of Mourinho yelling at the referees and criticizing their performance went viral on social media.

🚨🚨| Jose Mourinho was waiting in the car park for referee Anthony Taylor after the game. Mourinho says to Taylor ” your a f***ing disgrace man” pic.twitter.com/SUGQ1yalfP — CentreGoals. (@centregoals) June 1, 2023

UEFA is awaiting Anthony Taylor’s match report before considering whether or not to sanction Jose Mourinho.

“It was an intense, vibrant game with a referee who seemed Spanish. It was yellow, yellow, yellow all the time,” Mourinho said after the game.

The loss prevented Roma from qualifying for the Champions League ahead of next season and cast doubt on the future of the 60-year-old in Rome.

While commenting on the defeat, Jose Mourinho said, “We’re physically exhausted, mentally drained, feeling dead because we believe it’s an unjust defeat with numerous debatable incidents.

“We are dead tired but proud. I always say you can lose a football match, but never your dignity or professionalism…

“I lost this one, but I return home prouder than ever this time. The lads gave absolutely everything this season.”

Reports in France claimed that French Ligue 1 club, Paris Saint Germain, is considering appointing Jose Mourinho as the club’s new manager even though he still has a year left on his contract with Roma.

The current head coach of PSG, Christophe Galtier, has a contract that expires in 2024, thus the French champions will evaluate their possibilities at the end of the current season.

In an interview with Sky Sports Italia, just Mourinho spoke about his future at Roma saying, “I have to fight for these lads and therefore not say objectively that I will remain.”

He added, “I spoke to the club in December when I had that approach from the Portuguese national team.

“I have not had any contact with anyone else since then. I have a year left on my contract and this is the situation.”