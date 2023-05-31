Sevilla Defeat Jose Mourinho’s Roma In Europa League Final

Spanish La Liga club, Sevilla defeated Jose Mourinho’s Roma in the final of the UEFA Europa League on Wednesday, May 31, 2023.

Before the Europa League final which took place at the Puskás Aréna in Budapest, Hungary, Jose Mourinho and Sevilla have never lost a European final in their history.

Sevilla are the most successful Europa League club after winning the title a record six times before tonight’s final. Hence, tonight’s win on a penalty has extended Sevilla’s record to seven Europa League trophies in their history.

Interestingly, the game looked like Roma gifted the trophy to Sevilla because the Italian team started more promising than the Spanish team.

Paulo Dybala gave Roma the lead in the 34th minute. At that point, fans expected a typical Jose Mourinho’s side to lock up the defense. But that wasn’t the case. However, Roma took the slim lead into the second half.

In the second half, the worst happened when Roma’s Gianluca Mancini scored an own goal in the 55th minute to bring Sevilla back to the game.

After the regular 90 minutes and 30 minutes of extra time, the game ended 1-1. Hence, the tie had to be decided via penalties.

During the penalty shootout, Mancini missed his spot-kick, and Roger Ibañez also missed his as Sevilla beat Roma 4-1 on penalties.