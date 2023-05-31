Diogo Dalot Signs Lengthy Contract With Manchester United

Manchester United full-back, Diogo Dalot has signed a new five-year contract with the Premier League giants on Wednesday, May 31.

The agreement with the Portuguese full-back was extended with a one-year extension option through June 2028.

The 24-year-old defender moved to Old Trafford from Porto in 2018 and has since played 107 times for the team.

Diogo Dalot initially failed to get into the United starting lineup before he went on to play in 42 games in all competitions this season.

Dalot played the entire 120 minutes as United defeated Brighton on penalties to advance to the FA Cup semifinals in February. He also started in the Carabao Cup final as United beat Newcastle United to win their first title since 2017.

United and Manchester City will face off in the FA Cup final at Wembley on Saturday after United finished third in the Premier League to earn a spot in the Champions League.

United triggered Diogo Dalot’s contract extension option in December following numerous impressive performances for Portugal at the World Cup in Qatar. Afterward, the club deemed him worthy for a lengthier deal.

After signing the five-year deal with United, Diogo Dalot said, “As a group of players, we all feel like we are at the start of a special journey right now…everyone is intensely focused on preparations for the FA Cup final.

He added: “Playing for Manchester United is one of the highest honours that you can have in football.

“We have shared some fantastic moments over the past five years and I’ve grown so much – and my passion for this incredible club has only increased since the day that I joined.

“I can assure you that I will dedicate myself relentlessly to helping this group to achieve its aims and make the fans proud of this team.”

Diogo Dalot has represented Portugal’s national team 11 times so far in his fast-rising career.