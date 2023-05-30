Photo: Moment Wike’s Father Welcomed Former Governor Home

A photo showing the moment the former governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, was welcomed home by his aged father has surfaced on social media.

Naija News reports that Wike had handed over the state flag and note to his successor, Siminialayi Fubara who was sworn in at exactly 12 pm by the Chief Judge of Rivers State, Justice Simeon Amadi on Monday, 29th May, 2023.

Following his handover, the former governor in the photo that surfaced was welcomed home and embraced by his aged father after a huge crowd escorted him home.

See photo and video below;

Wike Shut Down Atiku’s Ally Hotel, Bar

Meanwhile, Nyesom Enzo Wike has ordered the police to seal off an hotel and a bar in the Elekahia axis of Port Harcourt.

Naija News gathered that the order was carried out in the early hours of Monday May 29.

The sealed buildings, CSKR hotels, and Priscy’s Bar, belong to a former member of the Rivers State House of Assembly and supporter of Atiku Abubakar, Hon. Jones Ogbonda.

In a short message, the former state lawmaker confirmed the sealing of the hotel and bar at around 2:55am by the State Police Unit of C4i.

Staff and lodgers at both sealed premises were manhandled and forcefully ejected from the buildings.