Another Wike’s Loyalist Rejects Fubara’s Redeployment, Exit From Cabinet

Isaac Kamalu, another loyalist of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has exited the cabinet of the Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara.

Naija News reports that this comes a few hours after Rivers State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Zacchaeus Adangor, resigned from Fabara’s cabinet.

According to Channels TV, Kamalu, a commissioner in the oil-rich South-South State, in a letter to the Secretary to the Rivers State Government, Tammy Danagogo, on Wednesday, rejected his redeployment from the Finance Ministry to the Ministry of Employment Generation and Economic Empowerment.

Kamalu cited the absence of peace in Rivers State despite the peace pact by President Bola Tinubu last December, stressing that he could not give his best in an atmosphere of rancour.

Governor Fubara implemented a minor cabinet reshuffle in the State on Tuesday, moving Adangor to the Ministry of Special Duties (Governor’s Office) and Kamalu to the Ministry of Employment Generation and Economic Empowerment.

Naija News understands the reshuffling of the cabinet is in response to the ongoing political turmoil in the State.

Adangor and Kamalu were among nine commissioners who had earlier resigned from Fubara’s cabinet in the midst of the political crisis that rocked the State.

The development followed a protracted feud between former Governor Wike and his successor, Fubara.