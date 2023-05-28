Wike Confers State Honours On El-Rufai, Uzodimma, Akpabio, Others

The outgoing Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike on Saturday presented the Grand Service Star of Rivers State (GSSRS), the highest state honour, to eight individuals, including the outgoing Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai and Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma.

The prestigious recognition was conferred during the State Awards and Pre-Inauguration Dinner held at the Banquet Hall, Government House, Port Harcourt on Saturday.

The Grand Service Star of Rivers State was the highest among the four categories of awards bestowed by Governor Wike.

Notable recipients included Senator Godswill Akpabio, former governor of Akwa Ibom State, and Siminalayi Fubara, the incoming governor of Rivers State.

Alongside the top honour, 160 individuals were awarded the second highest distinction, the Distinguished Service Star of Rivers State (DSSRS).

These individuals were acknowledged for their remarkable contributions to the state.

Fifteen individuals, including the governor’s security details and drivers in his convoy, were presented with the Governor’s Medal of Service (GMS) in recognition of their commitment and dedication.

The Rivers State Medals Award (RSMA), the fourth category of honours, was bestowed upon 11 individuals. Among them were five dedicated primary school teachers who have shown exemplary service in their profession.

The State Awards and Pre-Inauguration Dinner served as a platform to celebrate the outstanding achievements and notable contributions of individuals across various fields.

Governor Wike expressed his appreciation for the recipients and their valuable contributions to the state of Rivers.

The awards ceremony showcased the state’s commitment to honouring excellence and encouraging individuals to continue making positive impacts in their respective spheres.