Wike’s Loyalist Rejects Redeployment, Resigns From Fubara’s Cabinet

Zacchaeus Adangor, an ally of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has resigned from the cabinet of Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State.

Naija News reports that Adangor tendered his resignation letter today, Wednesday, 24th April.

He accused Governor Fubara of interfering with the performance of his duties as Attorney General of the state.

“I wish to state for the record, that I am no longer willing to continue to serve in the administration of Governor Siminalayi Fubara in any capacity whatsoever,” he wrote.

Recall that Fubara had on Tuesday removed Adangor as the Commissioner for Justice and Attorney-General of Rivers State and redeployed him to the Ministry of Special Duties (Governor’s Office).

The move was made public in a statement released on Tuesday evening by the Secretary to the Rivers State Government, Tammy Danagogo.

Naija News understands the reshuffling of the cabinet is in response to the ongoing political turmoil in the State.

The Rivers governor also reassigned Isaac Kamalu, who previously served as the Commissioner for Finance, to the Ministry of Employment Generation and Economic Empowerment.

Adangor and Kamalu were among nine commissioners who had earlier resigned their positions from Fubara’s cabinet in the heat of the political crisis that rocked the state.

The development followed a protracted feud between former Governor Wike and his successor, Fubara.

Following the intervention of President Bola Tinubu, an eight-point truce was reached which mandated Fubara to reappoint the resigned commissioners.