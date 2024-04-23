Gov Fubara Reshuffles Rivers State Cabinet

The Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, has reshuffled his cabinet.

The move was made public in a statement released on Tuesday evening by the Secretary to the Rivers State Government, Tammy Danagogo.

Naija News understands the reshuffling of the cabinet is in response to the ongoing political turmoil in the State.

Fubara, in the statement, ordered the Commissioner for Justice and Attorney-General of the state, Prof. Zacchaeus Adangor, to move to the Ministry of Special Duties within the Governor’s Office.

Isaac Kamalu, who previously served as the Commissioner for Finance, has been reassigned to the Ministry of Employment Generation and Economic Empowerment.

Governor Fubara Pledges To Resist Pressure From Self-Serving Politicians

Meanwhile, Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has vowed that his administration will remain steadfast and not succumb to the pressures and tactics of self-serving politicians.

This declaration came during a reception for a delegation from the Association of National Accountants of Nigeria (ANAN) at the Government House in Port Harcourt.

Speaking through his Deputy, Professor Ngozi Odu, Governor Fubara emphasized the state government’s commitment to prioritizing the welfare of its citizens and delivering exemplary governance, despite facing ongoing political challenges and power struggles with his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, and Wike’s allies.