Court Nullifies Arrest Warrant For Fubara’s Chief of Staff, Others Over Alleged Terrorism Charges

Federal High Court Judge, Emeka Nwite in Abuja nullified a warrant for the arrest of Edison Ehie, Chief of Staff to River State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara.

The order also extends to Jinjiri Bala, Happy Bennett, Progress Joseph, Adokiye Oyagiri, and Chibuike Peter.

Naija News recalls that the Nigerian Police had declared Edison Ehie, the Chief of Staff to Rivers Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, and five others wanted over their alleged involvement in the burning of Rivers State House of Assembly Complex and allegations of murder and terrorism.

The police gazette was published after a Federal High Court in Abuja refused to strike out the terrorism charges brought against Ehie and five other individuals.

However, the court nullified the previous order in an order dated April 25, 2024, as Justice Nwite deemed it lacking jurisdiction.

The court’s decision was based on the argument that the allegations of terrorism, which led to the arrest warrant, were not within the court’s jurisdiction and, therefore, were null and void.

Justice Nwite said, “That the order made by this Honourable Court on the 31st day of January, 2024 for the warrant of arrest of the Defendants/Applicants and to have them declared wanted is made without jurisdiction, and same is hereby set aside.”

Counsel for the respondents, Oluwile Aladedoye, argued that the court should suspend the execution of the judgment until the hearing and determination of the motion seeking to set aside their warrant of arrest.