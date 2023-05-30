Europa League Final: Jose Mourinho To Create “New History” Against Sevilla

On Wednesday, May 31, the manager of Roma, Jose Mourinho will have another opportunity to win a European title for the Italian Serie A club.

Last season, Jose Mourinho stunned the world when he led an average Roma to the final of the first edition of the Europa Conference League and won it for the club.

In the history of Roma, the side has never won a European title until last season. Interestingly, they are on the verge of winning a continental title back-to-back under Mourinho’s leadership.

In the history of Jose Mourinho’s career, the Portuguese tactician has never lost a European final. He has won all five European finals he has ever led a team to, a stat Roma’s fans would key so much to from 8 PM WAT on Wednesday.

Unfortunately, Mourinho is going against Sevilla, a Spanish team that has never lost a Europa League final in their history. They are the most successful team in the competition with 6 titles.

But in his post-game press conference, ahead of the clash which will take place at Puskás Aréna in Budapest, Hungary, Mourinho insisted that “history doesn’t win matches”. Hence, he would try to create a new history against Sevilla.

“You look at Sevilla and you say ‘Sevilla wins every final’,” Mourinho told Uefa.com.

“I don’t like superstition. It’s a new final. It’s new history.”

Jose Mourinho added, “Do I know that I could become the first coach to win this competition with three teams? I really don’t care. I think of the happiness that we can give to these people [fans].

“To be in this final is something that nobody would have expected at the beginning of the season when you see the incredible, incredible quality of the teams in the Europa League. Barcelona and Arsenal were in this competition and they were kicked out very, very early.

“Is the fact that I am up against Sevilla when I won that first trophy [Porto’s 2003 Uefa Cup win over Celtic] in Seville significant? No, I don’t think so. I’ve been in football for many years.

“Maybe people think I’m older than I am. Maybe they look at my white hair and think I’m really old, but not old [enough] to think about closing the circle. No, no, no. You are going to have me, still, for many years.”