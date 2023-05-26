Jose Mourinho Names Clubs He Has “Deep Feeling” For

The manager of Roma, Jose Mourinho has excluded his former club, Tottenham Hotspur, from the list of clubs he has a “deep feeling” for.

The Portuguese tactician stressed that he has deep feelings for all the clubs he has coached in his managerial career except Spurs because the club’s chairman, Daniel Levy refused to allow him to win a title for the club.

Jose Mourinho has a history of winning a title with any club he manages until he was appointed the manager of Tottenham Hotspur in November 2019.

Unfortunately, his time at the club fell during the period fans were not allowed in the stadium due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Amidst inconsistent results in all competitions, Mourinho managed to qualify Spurs for the 2021 Carabao Cup final which was against Manchester City.

However, in less than three days before the final, the club’s chairman, Levy sacked Mourinho in April 2021 forcing him to leave the club without a title after 17 months spell.

Tottenham went on to lose the trophy to Manchester City on April 25, 2021, while Mourinho went on to join Roma and helped them to win the Europa Conference League title in the 2021-2022 season.

This means that Mourinho who has also led Roma to the Europa League final this season has won at least one title in all the clubs he has managed – Porto, Chelsea, Inter Milan, Manchester United, and Roma, except at Tottenham.

“I hope my words are not misinterpreted, but the only club in my career I don’t still have a deep feeling for is Tottenham. Perhaps because during the period that I coached the club the stadium was empty due to Covid and because President [Daniel] Levy did not give me much”, Jose Mourinho said.

“In all other clubs, there has always been a solid bond because people are not stupid. It’s not about winning or losing. Fans understand that I fight for them every day. In my case, I am Romanista, Madridista, and Interista and it’s a mutual thing. I will forever be tied to Roma and the other clubs I’ve coached.”