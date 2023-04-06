Saudi Arabia Wants To Make Jose Mourinho Highest-Paid Coach In History

Jose Mourinho could become the highest-paid manager in the history of football if he accepts a bumper offer to coach Saudi Arabia national team.

Jose Mourinho who has been the manager of the Italian club, Roma, since July 2021 has until June 30, 2024, before his current contract with the club expires.

However, the authorities of football in Saudi Arabia who are searching for a top manager to head its national team are ready to lure him to the Gulf country this year.

According to Corriere dello Sport, the contract includes two options for Mourinho worth £52 million a year.

He would have the choice of canceling the contract after the first year or extending it until 2026, the year of the North American World Cup.

According to a report by the Daily Mail on Thursday, April 6, Saudi Arabia has offered Mourinho a two-year deal that could earn him over £100 million for the two years, a record salary for a manager.

Italian media outfits are speculating that there have been disagreements regarding transfer deals at Roma and some members of the club’s board are dissatisfied with the club’s accomplishments so far this season.

Roma are currently sitting in the 5th spot with 50 points in 28 games, the same amount of points as 4th-placed Inter Milan. Jose Mourinho and his team are still in the Europa League but some stakeholders at the club are not impressed.

Hence, the 60-year-old Portuguese tactician is likely to resign at the end of this season even though he still has a season left in his contract with the Italian side.

If that happens, Saudi Arabia is ready to jump on the opportunity and bring him to the Gulf country.

Also, Saudi Arabian club, Al-Nassr, the same club that is currently paying Cristiano Ronaldo £175 million per year, has reportedly shown interest in bringing Mourinho to the Saudi Arabia Pro League since the club’s current coach Rudi Garcia is likely to leave the club at the end of this season.