Seyi Law Reacts As Tinubu Becomes Nigeria’s President

Popular Nigerian comedian, Oluwaseyitan Aletile, popularly known as Seyi Law, has congratulated Nigerians on the swearing-in of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu as the President of Nigeria.

Naija News earlier reported Tinubu was sworn in as the new President of Nigeria on Monday at an inauguration ceremony held at Eagle Square in Abuja.

Taking to his Twitter page shortly after Tinubu was sworn in on Monday, Seyi Law described the new government as a new era and season of renewed hope.

He wrote: “Congratulations to Nigerians as we usher in a new era. It’s a season of renewed hope.

“Welcome to ASIWAJU BOLA AHMED TINUBU GCFR Tenure.”

Congratulations to Nigerians as we usher in a new era. It's a season of renewed hope. Welcome to ASIWAJU BOLA AHMED TINUBU GCFR Tenure. pic.twitter.com/CEUKsuDeoy — SEYILAW (@seyilaw1) May 29, 2023

“Politics Aside” – Daniel Bwala Sends Message To Tinubu After Inauguration As Nigeria’s President

A spokesperson to the 2023 Atiku Abubakar Presidential Campaign Organization, Daniel Bwala has congratulated Asiwaju Bola Tinubu on his inauguration as the 16th President of Nigeria.

Taking to his Twitter page shortly after Tinubu was sworn in on Monday, Bwala congratulated the new President and his Vice President, Kashim Shettima while praying for the wisdom and courage to stir the affairs of the country correctly.

He said the wishes and prayers come with sincerity as he understands the need to put politics aside on such occasions.