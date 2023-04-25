‘Your Time Will Favour This Country’ – Seyi Law Reacts As Tinubu Returns To Nigeria

Popular Nigerian comedian, Oluwaseyitan Aletile, popularly known as Seyi Law, has welcomed the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, back to the country after one month in France.

In a tweet via his verified Twitter handle on Monday night, the comedian prayed the tenure of Tinubu as the president will favour the country. Seyi Law also reaffirmed Tinubu as his choice of President-elect.

He wrote: “Welcome Home. Ile baba omo o kin bomo leru, kaabo. Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, your time will favour this country.

My choice, My President-Elect.”

Naija News earlier reported that Tinubu arrived in Abuja, the capital city of Nigeria, on Monday evening after spending about one month in France.

The President-elect arrived at the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport in Abuja on a private jet accompanied by his wife, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, and son, Seyi at exactly 4.30 pm.

Tinubu was received at the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport by the Vice President-elect, Kashim Shettima, and other chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as well as many other supporters.