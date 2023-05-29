Tinubu Sworn In As Nigeria’s Next President

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been sworn in as the 16th democratically elected President of Nigeria.

Naija News reports that Tinubu was sworn in by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Kayode Ariowola.

The swearing-in ceremony was held at the Eagles Square, Abuja.

Tinubu, a former Lagos State Governor, takes over from former President, Muhammadu Buhari.

Before Tinubu’s swearing-in, his running mate in the last election, Kashim Shettima, was sworn in as the new Vice President, taking over from Professor Yemi Osinbajo.

Dignitaries at the event include former President Goodluck Jonathan, his wife, Dane Patience Jonathan, and former Secretary to the Government of the Federation of Nigeria, Babaga Kingibe.

Also, Senate President Ahmad Lawan, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha; Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege; Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Idris Wase; and the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Adamu.