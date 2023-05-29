“Politics Aside” – Daniel Bwala Sends Message To Tinubu After Inauguration As Nigeria’s President

A spokesperson to the 2023 Atiku Abubakar Presidential Campaign Organization, Daniel Bwala has congratulated Asiwaju Bola Tinubu on his inauguration as the 16th President of Nigeria.

Taking to his Twitter page shortly after Tinubu was sworn in on Monday, Bwala congratulated the new President and his Vice President, Kashim Shettima while praying for the wisdom and courage to stir the affairs of the country correctly.

He said the wishes and prayers come with sincerity as he understands the need to put politics aside on such occasions.

He wrote: “May I congratulate Bola Ahmed Tinubu @officialABAT and Kashim Shetima @KashimSM for taking the oath of office and allegiance as the 16th President and Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to defend the constitution and administer the Federal Republic of Nigeria. I pray that God almighty give you both the wisdom and courage to govern this great nation with honesty, sincerity and integrity. My best wishes politics aside.”

Naija News recalls Tinubu was sworn in as the new President of Nigeria on Monday at an event held at the Eagle Square in Abuja.

Earlier during the event, Senator Kashim Shettima had also been sworn in as the Vice President of Nigeria.