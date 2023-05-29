Kashim Shettima Sworn-in As Nigeria’s Vice President

Senator Kashim Shettima has been sworn in as the Vice President of Nigeria, Naija News reports.

Shettima’s oath of office was administered to him by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Kayode Ariowola.

Naija News reports that Shettima was sworn-in at the inauguration ceremony held at the Eagles Square, Abuja.

Those at the ceremony include former President Goodluck Jonathan, his wife, Dane Patience Jonathan, and former Secretary to the Government of the Federation of Nigeria, Babaga Kingibe.

Also, the Senate President Ahmad Lawan, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha; Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege; Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Idris Wase; and the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Adamu.