Napoli’s Coach Disagrees With Ferdinand Over Doubts On Osimhen’s Ability  

The head coach of Napoli, Luciano Spalletti, is confident in the potential of Nigerian international Victor Osimhen to perform well at any elite club in the world contrary to the assertion of former Manchester United defender, Rio Ferdinand.

Recently, Ferdinand expressed worry that Victor Osimhen cannot maintain his best form in the English Premier League.

Osimhen’s remarkable performance for the Serie A champions this season has propelled him to the top of United’s wishlist of strikers this summer.

Recall that Osimhen had one of the best campaigns of his career at Napoli in the 2022-2023 season in which he scored 25 league goals and helped his club to win the Serie A title for the first time in 33 years. He is currently the league’s top scorer.

However, Ferdinand, believes that Osimhen won’t match his prolific form in the Italian Serie A at a demanding club like Manchester United in the Premier League.

“Osimhen is a different kettle of fish,” Ferdinand said on his YouTube Channel “FIVE”.

“He’s 24 years old and scored goals in France and Italy. Won the league (in Italy) and knows how to win leagues.

“He’s been a number nine at a dominant team. Is that transferable to the Premier League? No one knows that. That’s the chance United would have to take on him. That’s the only risk I see.

“He doesn’t know the league. Ability-wise and profile, he ticks every box, but there is an unknown factor. Can he adapt? I’d take either of those two and I’d be happy but Kane guarantees you 25 goals a season, there’s no doubt he would get that.”

In response to Ferdinand’s assertion, Spalletti, who is due to leave Napoli this summer, stressed the features of Osimhen as he disagreed with the retired England international.

“When players start working in a certain way, you identify their characteristics and find paths to give them service”, the Italian tactician said.

“Osimhen is good in open spaces, in the air, with the ball passed to his feet.

“He will have an important future, no matter what team he plays in, and is above all a good lad too. His teammates love him, he helps them out and resolves situations rather than complains. He will become even more of a top player in the future.”