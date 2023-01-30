Napoli Coach Luciano Spalletti Hails Victor Osimhen

The manager of Italian Serie A table toppers, Napoli, Luciano Spalletti could not hide his admiration for his talisman Victor Osimhen after scoring a spectacular goal against Roma on Sunday.

Victor Osimhen was in his best element at Diego Armando Maradona’s stadium when Napoli hosted Roma for their 20th league game.

In less than 17 minutes after kick-off, Kvicha Kvaratskhelia crossed the ball to Victor Osimhen who positioned himself in the heart of Roma’s breached defense. The Nigerian international beautifully controlled the ball and made three touches as he volleyed the ball into the net.

Subsequently, Roma equalized before Giovanni Simeone scored the winner in the last 10 minutes of the regular time. The win extended Napoli’s lead over second-placed Inter Milan with 13 points gap.

As for the in-form Victor Osimhen, the goal against Roma was his 14th league goal of the season and extended his lead as the league’s current top scorer.

After the 2-1 win over Roma, Napoli’s coach Spalletti described Osimhen’s foot as a cannon, adding that the Nigerian international is a complete package.

“We also didn’t give Osimhen the right service, but he did well to find the spaces anyway”, the coach said.

“There is everything in that goal, technical quality, character to juggle the ball between two defenders, then he hit this rocket into the net, as he really has got a cannon for a foot.”

“He has physical strength, accepts the challenge, tracks back to help, and is good in the air. He is the complete package.”