65 Year-Old Man Defiles 9-Year-Old Girl In Adamawa

The Adamawa State Police Command has arrested a 65-year-old man, identified as Danladi Wari, for defiling a nine-year-old girl in the state.

Naija News learnt that police operatives arrested the suspect on May 23, 2023, from his residence in the Gangaraso, Jada Local Government Area.

According to the State Police Public Relations Officer, Suleiman Nguroje, in a statement on Sunday, Wari blamed the act on the minor.

Confessing his act to the police, the man said the little girl got him into having carnal knowledge of her by touching him seductively.

The man insisted that the little girl followed him into his room and seduced him while demanding N200 from him which he did not give her.

Nguroje said the suspect was apprehended following a complaint to the police by the girl’s family members.

He assured that the man would be prosecuted according to the dictates of the law.

50 Killed, Over 500 Displaced As Gunmen Attack Church In Plateau

In other news, no fewer than fifty (50) people were reportedly killed when gunmen attacked Baptist Church branches in Plateau State recently.

The President of the Baptist Conference in Plateau, Rev. Keoleh Saleh, disclosed this during the weekend in Jos, the state capital.

He said the victims including members and a pastor, were killed in the attacks that happened recently in Mangu and Barkin Ladi Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the state.

Speaking further on the sad development, Rev. Saleh said no fewer than 500 Baptist Church members were also displaced.