Enugu State Gov-Elect, Mbah Declares Assets

In accordance with the provisions of the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB), the Enugu State Governor-elect, Peter Mbah has declared his assets ahead of the May 29 Inauguration of his administration in the state.

Naija News gathered from This Day that Mbah said the declaration of assets hitherto the commencement of his government is critical in the promotion of transparency and accountability in governance.

It was gathered that the governor-elect on Friday submitted his assets declaration forms at the Southeast Zonal Office of the CCB in Enugu.

Mbah told pressmen after dropping his forms that his administration will be upholding the same requirements for all public officers as it is mandatory and not an option.

He said “As the Chief Executive, we are meant to uphold the law. It is also incumbent on us to act lawfully, and what we have simply done here today is in line with the new direction of my career.

“As you also know, I am now migrating from the corporate environment to the public sector; and in the private sector, we have Codes of Corporate Governance and here in the public sector, we also have the Code of Conduct for the public servants.

“As public servants, we are not left with any option, but to fill our CCB forms. We must abide by the provisions of the law.”

While commending Mbah for leading by example, the Federal Commissioner in charge of the Southeast Zone of the CCB, Barr. Benedict Umeano, who received the forms said his action indicated the kind of administration he intends to run.