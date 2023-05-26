Seun Kuti Updates Profile To Reflect Prison Title (Photo)

The youngest son of late Afrobeat legend, Fela Kuti, Seun Kuti has updated his profile on Instagram to reflect his title in prison.

This comes days after the singer departed Nigeria via the Murtala Muhammed international airport, Lagos for Europe on a concert tour, hours after he was released from the custody of the Nigeria Police Force, Lagos State command.

Recall, Seun was apprehended on May 15 after he was filmed assaulting a police officer on the Third Mainland Bridge.

He was detained at the state criminal investigation Department (SCID) in Panti, Yaba, and arraigned before the magistrate’s court on May 16.

The police had sought to get an order to further keep him in custody for 21 days pending the conclusion of its investigation.

But the chief magistrate, Adeola Olatubosun, directed the police to detain the musician for an additional 48 hours and then release him on bail.

Seun was released to his family on Tuesday evening after spending eight days in police custody.

He then appeared at the magistrate’s court on Wednesday. The court later dismissed an application filed by the police to arraign Seun.

Olatunbosun held that she needed the DPP’s advice before proceeding with the case.

She then adjourned the case until July 3 for mention.

But on Friday, checks showed the singer updated his Instagram page to reflect the titles he acquired during his time in prison.

Seun described himself on the social media platform as “Senior Marshall, Cell One. Panti!”

