Police Assault: Afrobeat Musician, Seun Kuti Allegedly Leaves Nigeria For Switzerland (Video)

Nigerian Afrobeat musician, Seun Kuti, is en route to Switzerland for a summer European tour.

His departure occurred on the same day he was released from the custody of the Nigeria Police Force, Lagos State command.

Kuti’s departure for Zurich, where fans eagerly anticipate his show on Thursday, was confirmed by a source who spoke with SaharaReporters.

This news follows his recent inability to perform at a concert in Majorca Island, Spain, due to his detention by Nigeria Police Force (NPF)

Kuti’s arrest followed allegations of assaulting a policeman.

He was due in court at the Yaba Magistrate’s Court, but the trial has been adjourned to July 3.

The courtroom saw its share of drama on Wednesday when the Chief Magistrate, Adeola Olatubosun, and the police clashed over new charges brought against Kuti.

Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN) was instrumental in blocking these fresh charges.

Falana raised critical objections to the late presentation of new charges and the police’s disregard for a court order mandating the case file be sent to the Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Falana asserted that the police had failed to respect the law, which requires new charges to be presented 48 hours in advance, giving the defendant adequate time to prepare a defence.

He also criticized the police’s refusal to send the case file to the DPP, as ordered by the Chief Magistrate on May 16, 2023.

Falana warned that unless the police appealed the judge’s order, they wouldn’t be able to prosecute Kuti.

