Kano Government Clears Doguwa Of Murder Charges

The Ministry of Justice in Kano State has cleared House of Representatives leader, Alhassan Ado Doguwa of charges involving culpable homicide and arson.

The announcement was made by the Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice, Musa Abdullahi Lawan, during a press briefing in Kano on Thursday.

In Lawan’s words, “Based on the facts and observations, we cannot substantiate charges of criminal conspiracy, mischief by fire, and culpable homicide against Doguwa.”

Lawan further explained that the decision was reached because there was insufficient evidence to link Doguwa to the alleged crimes.

He noted that the investigation yielded contradictory evidence both implicating and absolving Doguwa.

“The statements of those that implicated Doguwa were full of contradictions and there was no medical evidence to prove the death of the victims,” Lawan pointed out.

He concluded by stating, “The law is clear that the allegations that Doguwa killed people cannot be substantiated.”

As per Lawan’s statement, between eight to twelve suspects have been arrested in relation to the case and will be charged with mischief by fire as per Section 336 of the Penal Code.