Chelsea Don’t Stand A Chance Of Signing Osimhen – Report

Reports in Italy claimed that Nigerian forward, Victor Osimhen would only leave Napoli for a club that will play Champions League football next season.

Victor Osimhen who scored 28 goals in 37 games in all competitions for Napoli this season, has attracted the attention of elite clubs across Europe due to his sublime form.

Some of the clubs who are linked to the 24-year-old Nigeria international include Manchester United, Paris Saint Germain, Real Madrid, and Chelsea.

Victor Osimhen who joined Napoli from Lille in 2020 for a transfer fee worth €75 million plus add-ons still has until 2025 before his contract with the Italian team expires.

Even though Napoli have said over and over again that they are not interested in selling the prolific striker who helped the club win the Scudetto this season for the first time in 33 years, suitors have not stopped trying to lure him away.

Hence, the club has slammed a whopping €150 million price tag on Osimhen, and an Italian media, Ilnapolista, has claimed that the Nigerian star won’t leave Napoli for a club outside UCL.

This means that a club like Chelsea who didn’t qualify for the Champions League ahead of next season won’t stand a chance in the race to sign the charismatic striker.

“What is certain is that he will leave Naples only for a top European club with which he can have the opportunity to play in the top European competition,” Ilnapolista’s statement read.

“Chelsea, for now, have little chance. We will talk about it at the end of the championship.

“The list of interested clubs is long and articulated, there are PSG and Real and then the English teams. However, these are not all valid options for Osimhen.

“If he were to leave Napoli, and therefore if President De Laurentiis were to accept the indispensable offer of €150m, it would not be for a club not qualified for the Champions League.”