Kano Gov, Ganduje Dissolves Cabinet

Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has dissolved his cabinet as plans for handing over to the incoming administration begin across states.

On Monday, the All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, who has served two terms in office as Governor of Kano State, ordered all Public Officers holding political appointments to hand over affairs of their offices in line with established procedure.

Naija News understands that the governor’s directive is contained in a statement from the office of the Secretary to the State Government and signed by permanent secretary Hajiya Bilkisu Maimota.

Ganduje directed all Commissioners, Special Advisers, Chief Executives of Parastatals/Government owned-Companies, and other political appointees to hand over to the permanent secretaries and Directors, Administration and General Services in their respective establishments.

He also directed that all government properties with the appointees be handed over to Permanent Secretaries or Directors, Administration & General Services/Directors Personnel Management (DPM), as the case may be latest, by May 26.

The governor also directed them to make copies of their handover notes to the Office of the Secretary to the State Government for records.

Barely two weeks ago, Governor Ganduje was accused of selling off government properties to his family members and cronies.

Naija News reports that the Transition Committee set up by incoming Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, made the claim during a visit to the Kano State Public Procurement Bureau (Due Process Office).

According to the committee’s chairman, Dr Abdullahi Baffa Bichi, who led the Recovery of Public Assets Subcommittee, the Due Process Office had been allegedly sold to the son of the governor, Abba Ganduje.

“The office, which was until this afternoon being actively utilized by the staff of the office, was sold to the son of the exiting governor of the state, and we are deeply worried by the manner at which the outgoing governor is mortgaging the common franchise of the good people of Kano state leaves much to be desired,” he said.

He said the act of the government was akin “to vandalism; they are uprooting every structure of governance.”

Naija News recalls that Ganduje had earlier issued a statement warning the NNPP to wait until it was sworn in before making statements that could be considered as policy statements.

Ganduje had also warned his soon-to-be successor to desist from creating a scenario that will infer that there are two governors in the state.