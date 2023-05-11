Ganduje Is Selling Off Government Properties To His Family – Transition Committee Raises Alarm

The Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has been accused of selling off government properties to his family members and cronies.

The Transition Committee set up by incoming Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, made the claim during a visit to the Kano State Public Procurement Bureau (Due Process Office) on Wednesday.

According to the chairman of the committee, Dr. Abdullahi Baffa Bichi, who led the Recovery of Public Assets Subcommittee, the Due Process Office had been allegedly sold to the son of the governor, Abba Ganduje.

“The office which was until this afternoon being actively utilized by staff of the office was sold to the son of the exiting governor of the state and we are deeply worried by the manner at which the outgoing governor is mortgaging the common franchise of the good people of Kano state leaves much to be desired,” he said.

He said the act of the government was akin “to vandalism; they are uprooting every structure of governance.”

Naija News recalls that Ganduje had earlier issued a statement warning the NNPP to wait until it was sworn in before making statements that could be considered as policy statements.

Ganduje had also warned his soon-to-be successor to desist from creating a scenario that will infer that there are two governors in the state.