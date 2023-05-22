Nollywood Veteran Actor, Adewale Adeyemo Is Dead

The Nigerian movie industry, Nollywood has been struck with the death of another actor, Adewale Adeyemo.

This is coming days after the industry lost popular actor, Murphy Afolabi, who had since been laid to rest.

Naija News gathered that Adeyemo died in the early hours of today after a brief illness.

Adeyemo’s death was confirmed by Nigerian actor, Kunle Afod, who prayed for his family and colleagues.

Afod sharing a picture of the actor on his social media space wrote:

“Hmmmm, God you know best. RIP Prince Ademola Adeyemo

“He passed in the early hour of today after a brief illness.

“God will comfort all his family friends and colleagues.”

The veteran actor, in 2021, was diagnosed with damage in his lung, liver, and kidney.

He asked the public for funds and was able to undergo a successful surgery.

Actors have taken to their social media accounts to express sadness following the death of Adeyemo.

Naija News had earlier reported that the movie industry lost four actors to the cold hands of death in just two weeks.

The platform noted that Nollywood lost the likes of Adedigba Mukail, Saint Obi, Murphy Afolabi and Tech Sound.