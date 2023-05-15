Meet Four Popular Nollywood Stars That Died In Space Of 2 Days

The Nigerian movie industry was thrown into mourning over the weekend as they lost four of their colleagues to death.

The death’s succession of these popular actors raised questions and concerns among their colleagues and movie lovers.

In this article, Naija News highlights four Nollywood stars who died within a space of two days.

1. Adedigba Mukail: Veteran Yoruba Nollywood actor, Adedigba Mukail, popularly known as Alafin Oro, died on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Until his demise, Alafin Oro featured in many movies and was regarded as a great philosopher and an icon with vast knowledge of Yoruba culture.

2. Saint Obi: The actor cum movie producer, Obinna Nwafor, popularly known as Saint Obi, reportedly died on Sunday, May 7, 2023, but the news broke over the weekend.

The 57-year-old thespian was said to have died in the home of one of his siblings at 13 Metropolitan Street in Tudun Wada, Jos and his corpse was taken to the morgue at the Jos Uniniverty Teaching Hospital (JUTH).

The actor who dominated the movie industry in the 90s died after a protracted illness and was said to have battled the undisclosed sickness for months before he finally succumbed to the cold hands of death.

3. Murphy Afolabi: Actor cum movie producer, Murphy Afolabi, died at the age of 49 after a tragic fall in his bathroom in his Ikorodu residence in Lagos State.

The actor who celebrated his 49th birthday on May 5, 2023, died in the early hours of Sunday, May 14.

4. Tech Sound: Nollywood actor cum sound technician popularly known as Tech Sound, also died on Sunday, May 14 as disclosed by his colleagues, Kunle Afod and Kolawole Ajeyemi.