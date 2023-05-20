Premier League: Aston Villa Stun Liverpool, While Manchester United Grab Win

It was a stunning Premier League afternoon for Liverpool football club who are battling to qualify for the UEFA Champions League ahead of next season.

Liverpool who were without their coach, Jurgen Klopp, who is serving a match ban from the sideline over his comment against a referee, were expected to beat Villa to maintain their push for a top-four finish.

Unfortunately, it was Aston Villa led by manager Unai Emery that almost had the best laugh in the game. Jacob Ramsey gave Aston Villa the lead at the prestigious Anfield Stadium in the 27th minute.

Ramsey’s diving header, after Liverpool failed to clear their box, came less than four minutes after Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins failed to give the visitors the lead from the penalty spot.

Even though Liverpool enjoyed 66 percent of the ball possession, they managed just two shots on target out of 7 shots in the regular 89 minutes.

When Aston Villa thought they will run away with a prestigious victory at Anfield, Liverpool came from nowhere to change the tie in the last minute. Roberto Firmino who is leaving Liverpool when his contract with the club expires this summer got the equalizer for the home team in the 89th minute.

Firmino who was playing his last Premier League game at Anfield Stadium, rised and chopped Mohammad Salah’s cross past Villa goalie Martinez at the right post.

His late effort earned Liverpool a 1-1 draw at Anfield, a scoreline that left the Merseyside club in the 5th spot with 66 points in 37 games, three points behind fourth-placed Manchester United. While Villa moved down to the 7th spot with 58 points in 37 games.

Other Premier League results of games played this afternoon:

The Premier League matchday 37 opened with a shocker result at Tottenham Hotspur stadium where Brentford came from behind to beat Spurs 3-1.

At Molineux Stadium, relegation-threatened Everton played a 1-1 draw with Wolves. Manchester United maintained their spot in the top four by beating Bournemouth 1-0 at Vitality Stadium, thanks to Casemiro’s 9th minute strike.

While at Craven Cottage, it ended in a 2-2 draw between Fulham and Crystal Palace.