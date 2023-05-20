Brentford Came From Behind To Halt Tottenham’s Hope Of Qualifying For Europa League

How terrible can the 2022-2023 season end for Tottenham Hotspur? Well, probably as bad as not qualifying for the Europa League, thanks to Matchweek’s 37th defeat at the hands of Brentford.

Recall that Tottenham Hotspur started the 2022-2023 season at the top of the Premier League table under the tutelage of coach Antonio Conte. But suddenly, they started an endless slide off Premier League contention.

Before the departure of Antonio Conte in April, Spurs were still sitting in the top four with an assurance that they could at least end the season with UEFA Champions League qualification.

Unfortunately, since Conte’s departure, the club has changed two coaches but the situation continues to grow worst than it was under the watch of the Italian tactician.

Earlier this afternoon, Brentford confirmed how terrible Tottenham Hotspur have become by coming from 1 goal down to score three goals in the last 40 minutes of the game at the prestigious Tottenham Hotspur stadium.

Harry Kane gave Tottenham Hotspur a very early lead when he scored the opener in the 8th minute. Traditionally, a team like Spurs were supposed to follow that up with more goals but it was not to be as the first half ended 1-0.

The second half was that of Brentford as they capitalized on every mistake the hosts made to punish them beyond measure.

Brentford who are without their talisman, Ivan Toney who has been banned for eight months for breaching betting rules, started their comeback fight when Bryan Mbeumo scored the equalizer in the 50th minute.

Twelve minutes after, Mbeumo gave Brentford the lead to silence the magnificent Tottenham Hotspur stadium. The visitors nailed the coffee in the 88th minute when Yoane Wissa scored the third goal.

The 1-3 win has pushed Brentford to the 9th spot with 56 points in 37 games. While the defeat has pushed Tottenham Hotspur to the 7th spot with 57 points in 37 games. As it stands, Spurs best chance is to qualify for Europa Conference League.