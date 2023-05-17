It’s Fake News, Umahi’s Convoy Not Involved In Any Accident – Ebonyi Govt  

The Ebonyi State Government has described as fake news the reports making the rounds in some media platform about the involvement of the state governor, David Umahi‘ convoy in an accident.

Naija News reports that this is as the Ebonyi government has denied the involvement of Umahi’s convoy in a fatal accident that happened along the Muhammadu Buhari International Airport road, Onueke.

In a statement issued by the Special Assistant to the Governor on Media and Strategy, Chief Chooks Oko, the reports is false, misleading and an attempt to tarnish the seamless commissioning of projects ongoing in the state.

The government’s reaction follows reports in some media platform that the governor’s convoy was involved in a fatal accident that led to the death of three persons.

However, Oko in the statement said “The attention of the Executive Governor of Ebonyi State has been drawn to a most malicious and wicked rumour making the rounds that his convoy was involved in a fatal crash along the Muhammadu Buhari International Airport Road, Onueke.

“Not only is this a satanic conjecture, it is false, misleading and an attempt to cast a slur on the smooth commissioning of projects going on in the state.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the Governor’s convoy was not involved in any kind of crash or anything related to it.

“While there was a crash of a Toyota Sienna vehicle with a motorcycle along that road, the Governor’s convoy was nowhere near the incident.

“The general public is thus enjoined to disregard the fake news.”