Why We Handcuffed Seun Kuti And Took His Shoes – Police Spokesman

The Nigerian Police Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, has responded to those criticizing the force for putting handcuffs on Nigerian singer, Seun Kuti and removing his shoes.

Naija News recalls that Kuti was over the weekend, involved in an altercation with a police officer on the Third Mainland bridge in Lagos and slapped the officer during the encounter.

Following the encounter, the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba ordered the arrest of the singer for investigation.

On Monday, the Lagos Police PRO, Ben Hundeyin confirmed the arrest of Kuti after he turned up at the Lagos State Police Command Headquarters, Ikeja, in the company of his lawyer and family representative.

He added that the ongoing investigation would be thorough and professionally carried out while all parties involved will get justice.

Photos and videos shared online show how the Afrobeat singer was humiliated, handcuffed and his shoes removed.

Amidst the reactions that trail the development, an inquisitive Twitter user berated the police over the action. Responding Adejobi said it was a normal procedure before the detention of an individual.

See the exchange below;

Ajinomoto wrote: “Was the handcuff necessary and why collect his shoe? NPF sha”

Police spokesman responded: “It seems you are not familiar with detention. With this question. Anyway, it’s a normal procedure before detention.”