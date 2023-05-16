Bwacha Clears Debt Of Taraba APC 

The Senator representing Taraba South Senatorial District, Emmanuel Bwacha has cleared the debt incurred by the state’s chapter of the All Progressive Congress (APC) at the party’s secretariat in Jalingo.

Naija News also gathered that the legislator as well offset the three months salary outstanding owed staff working at the party’s state secretariat on Tuesday.

It was learnt from The Sun that Bwacha who was represented by the Deputy Minority Leader at the Taraba State House of Assembly, Alhaji Abubakar Yahuza at the presentation of the donation said it was necessary because the party needs to continue to function properly despite the end of the election period.

The state party Chairman, Barrister Ibrahim Tukur El-Suldi who received the donation appreciate his efforts in sustaining the party while saying “We wish to place on record our appreciation for the efforts of Distinguished Senator Emmanuel Bwacha, our Gubernatorial Candidate in the just concluded General Elections for his wonderful contribution to the building of our party in the state. So far, he is undoubtedly the highest financier of the APC in the State, haven donated millions of Naira on several occasions as well as sustaining the payments of the party’s bills. This is in addition to the donation of vehicles to the party at all levels as well as the adequate funding of the last general elections.

“We hereby, express our appreciation for his latest gesture to settle our rents and clear the salary arrears of the staff. This is indeed highly commendable, considering the fact that the Distinguished Senator had just recently lost an election. This notwithstanding, he has taken the brave decision to bail the party out of its problems. We wish to appeal to all APC members, irrespective of their position, to respond in similar manner as we continue to grapple with the demands of managing this party. We hereby reiterate that the APC in Taraba State remains the only party in the country where the Executive Committee members neither receives monthly allowance nor have an impress to run its activities.

“We also want to use this occasion to appeal to all estranged members of the party that the door remains open to those who are ready to retrace their steps and return to the party. Political campaigns are over, and this is the time to unit and build our country. We therefore cannot afford the luxury of a divided house because such situation may affect our full participation in the APC national government, which we have contributed in setting up.”