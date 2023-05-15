VIDEO: Nigerians Go Spiritual At Cooking Venue As Hilda Baci Suffers Severe Leg Cramps

An emotional video has emerged online showing the moment Nigerians turned Amore Garden, the cooking venue of Nigerian chef, Hilda Baci to a prayer ground.

Naija News reports that many Nigerians online and on-site have continued to show unwavering encouragement and support to the celebrity chef, in the quest to set a new Guinness World Record for the longest cooking time by an individual.

The video shared online captures the mammoth crowd stretching their hands toward the chef while praying to God for strength to continue the ‘cook-a-thon’ as she suffered severe leg cramps and tiredness.

Watch the video below;

Hilda Baci Shatters Guinness World Record

Meanwhile, Hilda Baci, on Monday morning, broke the Guinness World Record for ‘longest cooking time’ by an individual.

The 27-year-old chef, broke the record after she surpassed Indian chef Lata Tandon, who set a Guinness World Record for cooking for 87 hours and 45 minutes non-stop in 2019 to become the new “Guinness World Record” holder.

The Akwa Ibom-born chef shattered the record on Monday, May 15, at 7:45 am

Recall that she started cooking on the 11th of May and intends to cook for 96 hours to set a new record.

The project, tagged “Cook-a-thon,” gained the support of many Nigerians, including politicians and celebrities.

The Vice president of Nigeria, Yemi Osinbajo, and Akwa Ibom Governor, Udom Emmanuel, had on Sunday called her on the phone to encourage her to persevere and not give up.