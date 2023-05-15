Ogun: PDP’s Adebutu Goes On ‘Self-Exile’, Alleges Threat On His Life

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 18 March election in Ogun State, Ladi Adebutu, has reportedly gone on self-exile over alleged death threats.

Naija News understands that the politician revealed the development to Vanguard saying his life is under threat.

Adebutu, who was said to have been speaking from an undisclosed destination outside of Nigeria said he had to flee for his life because he had intelligent report about attempts to kidnap him before the determination of the election tribunal.

He said “God will not allow their evil plans for us to materialise. That is why I have decided to proceed on self-exile for my own safety.”

Recall that the PDP chieftain had filed a petition challenging the victory of his major contender in the governorship election, the Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun, who contested on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Abiodun, the incumbent governor of the state scored 276, 298 votes, while Adebutu had 262, 383 votes.

Adebutu subsequently challenged the outcome of the election when he filed a petition before the state’s Governorship Election Petition Tribunal.

He alleged over-voting and violation of the Electoral Act, noting that the number of cancelled votes was higher than the margin with which Abiodun beat him.

However, on this fresh development, Adebutu claims he has had no peace ever since he filed the case at the tribunal.

He revealed that since going to the tribunal, it has been from persuasion to subtle threats to force him to withdraw the petition.

He also disclosed that he felt unsafe when the SSS withdrew its personnel and the police scaled down their men too from his security apparatus.