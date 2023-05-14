Saint Obi: Keyamo Reacts To Veteran Nollywood Actor’s Death

The Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, has reacted to the death of veteran Nollywood actor, Obinna Nwafor, popularly known as Saint Obi.

Naija News reported that the talented thespian passed away at the age of 57 last week Sunday, May 7, 2023, in Jos, Plateau State.

It was learned that the actor died at the home of his sister after a protracted illness. The real cause of his demise has not been made known to the public.

Meanwhile, his remains were said to have been deposited at the morgue of the Jos University Teaching Hospital (JUTH).

Reacting to the incident in a tweet via his verified Twitter handle on Saturday, Keyamo sent his deep condolences to the Nwafor family for the death of their son.

The minister also prayed that Almighty God comforts the family over their loss.

He wrote: “Deep condolences to the Nwafor family for this irreplaceable loss. May Almighty God comfort you all. Amen.”

Keyamo Reacts As PDP, LP Jubilate Over Adeleke’s Supreme Court Victory

Meanwhile, Keyamo, on Wednesday, reacted to the victory of the Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, at the Supreme Court.

Naija News reported that the apex court on Tuesday affirmed Adeleke, who was the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the July 16, 2022, gubernatorial election, as the Osun Governor.

Reacting via Twitter, Keyamo said many people are of the opinion that any court judgment against the All Progressives Congress (APC) is a victory for the rule of law, nevertheless, he would congratulate Adeleke on his victory.

He, however, said the opposition parties have failed to reflect on the issue of over-voting shown in the BVAS, a case before the election tribunal, hence, they should wait for the outcome in a few months’ time.