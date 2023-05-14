Nigerians In Cameroun Back Akpabio For Senate Presidency

Nigerians living in Cameroun, under the aegis of the Coalition of Nigerians in Cameroun, have declared support for Senate Godswill Akpabio for the seat of the Senate Presidency.

According to the coalition, Akpabio has the experience and capacity to lead the Senate in the 10th National Assembly, noting that he will be of great help to the President-elect, Bola Tinubu.

Naija News gathered that the group made its position known in a statement signed by Peter Edet, Chief Amb. Charles Eyo, Prince Otobong Ituen. Mr Iniobong Essien, Chief Anietie Akpata, Sylvanus Nyong, Alhaji Idris Haruna and Mr Bolaji Ogunyemi.

In a statement on Sunday, the group said it aligns with the position of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the ruling APC and therefore appealed to Nigerians not to dwell on tribal or ethnic sentiments.

The statement reads, “A politician of no mean repute, go-getter, mobiliser, visionist, great teacher and a man of uncommon personage, who toiled day-and- night to deliver what he believed in despite daunting challenges.

”We align intoto with the position of the vast majority of Nigerians, the National Working Committee (NWC) of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), and members of the 10th Senate, for their unequivocal desire and rooting for Senator Godswill Akpabio to become the next Senate President in the Red Chambers.

“It is our prayers that God will put a seal to this positive development that will put a square peg in a square hole.

“He ran a peaceful, issues-based campaigns and overcame his opponents and conspirators to become once again, the recurring decimal in the Akwa Ibom State and or Nigeria political turf.

“We have no doubt that the excellent performances and records in public service, law and social engineering he brought to bear during his tenure as the governor of Akwa Ibom State would be replicated for the benefit of all Nigerians.

“As a detribalised, patriotic, focused, resourceful, progressive-minded and visionary leader, Senator Godswill Akpabio would become the proverbial star that will team up with the incoming President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to renew our hopes and bring about a better country for all of us.”

While congratulating Tinubu, the coalition noted that “We are persuaded to believe that with his long years of experience as a freedom fighter, democrat, lover of peace and development, straightforward and pragmatic personality, Nigeria is in for a new deal after May 29, 2023.”