Atiku Sends Message To Governor Adeleke On His 63th Birthday

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 election, Atiku Abubakar, has congratulated Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State on the occasion of his 63rd birthday.

Naija News reports that the former Vice President sent the congratulatory message in a post via his Twitter handle on Saturday.

Atiku said the governor’s joyful disposition has endeared him to many Nigerians, and his performance in office so far is a beacon to the delivery of democratic dividends.

He stressed that Adeleke’s loyalty to the PDP is unalloyed and evidenced by the back-to-back electoral victories he has achieved in Osun State during the 2023 elections, against all odds.

Atiku, therefore, said he celebrated with the governor with confidence and hope that the light now shining in Osun will also radiate over this nation for the good of the people

He wrote: “It is with great pleasure that I wish His Excellency the Governor of Osun State, Sen. Ademola Nurudeen Adeleke, @AAdeleke_01, a happy 63rd birthday today.

“Your abiding faith in the people of Osun State and the fidelity of the law courts have brought you to great heights, your joyful disposition has endeared you to many Nigerians, and your performance in office so far is a beacon to the delivery of democratic dividends, once the votes of the people genuinely count.

“The testimony of your performance is not only attested to in the media, as with the award presented to you yesterday but more importantly, by the great people of Osun. Your loyalty to our party is unalloyed and evidenced by the back-to-back electoral victories you have achieved in Osun State, against all odds.

“You delivered robustly in the federal elections and followed it up with the State House of Assembly – history will forever remember you kindly. I celebrate with you today with confidence and hope that the light now shining in Osun will also radiate over this nation for the good of our people. Happy birthday, Imole Osun.”