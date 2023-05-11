Atiku Arrives Hilton As PDP Honours New, Returning Governors

Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 presidential election, Atiku Abubakar, has arrived at the Transcorp Hilton in Abuja ahead of an event organized to honour new and returning governors elected on the platform of the opposition party.

Also, the Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, and his Taraba and Adamawa states counterparts, Darius Ishaku and Ahmadu Fintiri, respectively, have arrived at the venue of the event.

Naija News understands that the event is expected to bring together chieftains of the party drawn from across its various organs.

Already seated according to The PUNCH are former Vice President, Namadi Sambo, ex-Kaduna State Governor, Ahmed Makarfi; Acting Chairman of the PDP Board of Trustees, Senator Adolphus Wabara, among others.

The guest speaker, Mudal Yusuf will speak on the theme, “Good governance at the sub-national level: Issues, perspectives, expectations and outcomes.”