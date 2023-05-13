Yul Edochie Shares Fun Moment With Judy Austin Weeks After Son’s Death (Video)

Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, has shared a video of a fun moment with his second wife and colleague, Judy Austin.

Naija News reports that this comes weeks after the death of his son with his first wife, May Edochie, who is still grieving over the tragic incident.

Taking to his Facebook page, Yul Edochie revealed he was having a music moment with Judy as they both vibed to the song in excitement.

He captioned the video, “Music moments with ISI MMILI; Yul Edochie and IJELE ODOGWU: Judy Austin”.

However, the video left many netizens disappointed, while describing Yul’s action as insensitive considering the current state of his wife May, who is still mourning and has been away from social media.

The Love Is Overwhelming

Meanwhile, Yul Edochie has penned an appreciation post to Nigerians following the love and support shown to the actor and his family over the death of his son, Kambilichukwu.

Naija News recalls that Kambilichukwu, fell unconscious and was rushed to the clinic for medical attention but all efforts by the Doctors to resuscitate him proved abortive.

Since the tragic incident, Yul stayed away from social media until last week when he paid an emotional tribute to his late son on social media.

Following the show of care and support from fans, the actor via his Instagram page thanked them for their messages, condolence visits, calls, care, and prayers offered to his son and family.