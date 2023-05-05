‘The Love Is Overwhelming’ – Yul Edochie Appreciates Nigerians For Their Love, Support Over Son’s Death

Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie has penned an appreciation post to Nigerians following the love and support showed to the actor and his family over the death of his son, Kambilichukwu.

Naija News recalls that Kambilichukwu, fell unconscious and was rushed to the clinic for medical attention but all efforts by the Doctors to resuscitate him proved abortive.

Since the tragic incident, Yul stayed away from social media until last week when he paid an emotional tribute to his late son on social media.

Following the show of care and support from fans, the actor via his Instagram page thanked them for their messages, condolence visits, calls, care, and prayers offered to his son and family.

He wrote: “I thank you all for the condolence messages, condolence visits, calls, care, and prayers you all offered for my son and for my family. The love and concern have been overwhelming. I sincerely appreciate each and every one of you from the depths of my heart. May God bless you abundantly. Thank you”.

Yul Edochie Breaks Silence On First Son’s Painful Death

Recall that Yul Edochie has broken silence on the death of his son, Kambilichukwu, barely a month after the sudden death.

Recall that Kambilichukwu, fell unconscious and was rushed to the clinic for medical attention but all efforts by the Doctors to resuscitate him proved abortive.

In a statement on Thursday, April 27, 2023, via his Instagram page, the thespian recounts his last moments with his son.

According to him, the late son made his mark for the 16 years he stayed on earth adding he cannot question God over the demise.

He wrote: “On that Wednesday morning, you came into my room, dressed up for school. You told me your school will be having inter-house sports on Friday and I promised you I’ll be there.

“You were so excited. You told me you won a gold medal in swimming. I congratulated you. We joked about your height, then you left for school in your ever-cheerful manner.

“And you never came back home again. I can’t question God. My dear son, just 16 years with us here on earth, but you made your mark.”