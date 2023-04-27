Yul Edochie Breaks Silence On First Son’s Painful Death

Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, has broken silence on the death of his son, Kambilichukwu, barely a month after the sudden death.

Naija News recalls that Kambilichukwu, fell unconscious and was rushed to the clinic for medical attention but all efforts by the Doctors to resuscitate him proved abortive.

It was gathered that the boy developed a seizure while playing football with his colleagues in school and was rushed to the Mother and Child Hospital. Unfortunately, he didn’t survive it.

Since the tragic incident, Yul has been away from social media, including his wives, May Edochie and Judy Austin.

Yul returned to social media earlier this month (April) and deleted all memories of his family and works on his Instagram page.

In a statement on Thursday, April 27, 2023, via his Instagram page, the thespian recounts his last moments with his son.

According to him, the late son made his mark for the 16 years he stayed on earth adding he cannot question God over the demise.

He wrote: “On that Wednesday morning, you came into my room, dressed up for school. You told me your school will be having inter-house sports on Friday and I promised you I’ll be there.

“You were so excited. You told me you won a gold medal in swimming. I congratulated you. We joked about your height, then you left for school in your ever-cheerful manner.

“And you never came back home again. I can’t question God. My dear son, just 16 years with us here on earth, but you made your mark.

“Great Son. Calm, cute, brilliant, always cheerful, outstanding footballer, gentle and loving soul. You’re an angel. We miss you. We love you, Kambi. Daddy loves you.

“But God loves you more. Rest well, Son. Till we meet again. Rest in Heaven with God. My dear son, Kambi Yul-Edochie. Kambi yoooooo”